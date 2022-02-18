Search

18 Feb 2022

Limerick clubs target precious All-Ireland League wins

UL-Bohemian supporters pictured at their AIL Division 2A fixture with QUB at Annacotty

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Feb 2022 3:29 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Energia All-Ireland League resumes this Saturday with Limerick's six senior sides all facing crucial fixtures.

There is now just one third of the regular season to run in the Energia All-Ireland League.

In Division 1A, fifth-placed Young Munster will be looking to get their top four play-off push back on track on Saturday when facing high-flying Clontarf at Castle Avenue.

Munsters, who suffered a heavy defeat to Lansdowne in the Bateman Cup final last weekend, sit two points outside of the play-off places with six series of regular season games to go.

Also in Division 1A this weekend, Garryowen could give Munsters' play-off hopes a boost by beating third-placed Terenure College at Dooradoyle on Saturday. Garryowen's hopes of making the top four look slim as the Light Blues sit in seventh place in the table, now 11 points off the top four.

In Division 1B on Saturday, fifth-placed Shannon host bottom side Navan on Thomond Park's back pitch. The Division 2A action sees sixth-placed Old Crescent entertain MU Barnhall, while UL-Bohemian, in eighth, are away to Rainey Old Boys.

In Division 2C, seventh-placed Bruff host Omagh at Kilballyowen Park.

