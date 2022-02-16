Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals postponed due to adverse weather

Action from St Munchin College's Munster Schools Junior Cup fixture with Ardscoil Ris Picture: Adrian Butler
THE two Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals which were due to take place today, Wednesday, in Limerick have been postponed,
The meetings of Castletroy College and St Munchin's College and Crescent College Comprehensive and Rockwell College had been scheduled to take place at Takumi Park, Rosbrien, this afternoon.
However, it has been confirmed that the games will not now take place due to 'an unplayable pitch' following heavy rainfall.
A new date will be confirmed for the fixtures later.
In the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup, Limerick's Crescent College Comprehensive is due to face Bandon Grammar School at Tom Clifford Park this Thursday, February 17, at 2pm.
Today's Munster Schools Junior Cup quarter-finals due to take place in Takumi Park at Old Crescent RFC have been postponed due to an unplayable pitch.— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 16, 2022
See the rest of this week's upcoming fixtures ⤵️#MunsterStartsHere #SUAF
