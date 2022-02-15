Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Edinburgh URC clash

Munster Rugby hooker Niall Scannell
THE Munster Rugby squad returned to the High Performance Centre at UL on Monday ahead of this Friday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh at Thomond Park (7.35pm).
Ireland internationals Gavin Coombes, Dave Kilcoyne and Craig Casey have returned to province and will be available for selection this weekend.
On the rehabilitation front, hooker Niall Scannell returned to full training and is expected to be available for selection.
Meanwhile Jack O’Sullivan is not available as he is currently side-lined due to illness.
Academy back row Daniel Okeke has sustained a hand injury in training ruling him out of action for a few weeks.
Continuing to rehab: RG Snyman (knee), Damian De Allende (abdomen), Jason Jenkins (abdomen), Liam O’Connor (knee), Thomas Ahern (thigh), Keith Earls (thigh), Jack Daly (shoulder).
A shopping trolley appears to have been hurled through the window at the old tourist office in Arthur's Quay
David Bermingham, IBM and Chair of itag, marking the formal recognition of itag as a European Tech Cluster
Nicholas Ryan-Purcell has told his story to staff and students at several Limerick universities, as described in his new book.
Registered Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Suzanne Lynch (front), with colleagues Angela Carmody Culhane (candidate ANP) and RANP Evan Wallace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.