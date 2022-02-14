Search

14 Feb 2022

Treaty United confirm new high profile Academy Lead at the club

Treaty United confirm high profile Academy Lead at the club

New Academy Lead at Treaty United Shane Keegan

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

14 Feb 2022 10:07 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United has today announced the appointment of Shane Keegan as Academy Lead at the Football Club.

Keegan joins the club immediately and will work collaboratively with Ger Moran and the Academy Managers across the club. The appointment coincides with the new EA Sports underage National League season beginning early next month.

Treaty United Chairman Conn Murray was keen to acknowledge the experience that Shane will bring to Treaty United.

“We are very excited as a club to welcome Shane to the academy set up, his national league experience will be invaluable to us as we are still finding our feet as a league of Ireland club. Shane will work across our academy set up, developing players, as we continue to support young local talent getting into our first teams”

Keegan who has league of Ireland experience at Wexford Youths, Galway United and Dundalk is relishing the opportunity.

“The club and I have spoken at length and I am excited to add my experience, knowledge and work ethic to Treaty United. I look forward to working with the coaches and players at the football club, and with the new season on the horizon I look forward to adding to the building blocks in place, and continue to develop players who will progress to play senior league of Ireland at the club.”

