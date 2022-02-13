In Pictures: Supporters cheer on Limerick in hurling league clash with Galway

A BUMPER attendance tuned out at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night to watch All-Ireland champions Limerick take on Galway in Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League.
After an exciting second round fixture, visitors Galway emerged victorious on a 0-27 to 1-18 scoreline.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured the excitement among Limerick fans before and after the game for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
