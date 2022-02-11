Munster Rugby fall to narrow defeat against Glasgow in Scotstoun

MUNSTER Rugby suffered a frustrating 13-11 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in a hard fought United Rugby Championship fixture played at a wet and windy Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

This was Munster's first defeat against Scottish opposition in the league since November 2019.

Glasgow led the contest 10-3 at the end of an arm wrestle of an opening half played in difficult wet and windy conditions.

The home side went in front with an 11th minute penalty goal from the boot of Duncan Weir. Visitors Munster drew level then when Ben Healy landed a 37th minute penalty goal.

However, Glasgow earned their seven-point half-time advantage when Scott Cummings crossed for a try after a Munster clearance was charged down. Weir duly added the extras.

Weir and Healy traded penalties in the third quarter as Glasgow held a 13-6 advantage inside the closing 10 minutes.

Munster, who had eight changes in their starting line-up from the side which defeated Zebre last time out, gave themselves a shot at pulling off the comeback when second row Jean Kleyn took an excellent line before dotting down from close range in the 72nd minute.

Replacement Jack Crowley was off target with the conversion as Glasgow maintained their two-point advantage, 13-11, a lead the home side ultimately held onto until full-time.

Munster had to make-do with a losing bonus point from a game which saw Simon Zebo make his 150th appearance for the province.

Next up for Munster is a home tie against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Friday night next, 7.35pm.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Ollie Smith, Sebastian Cancelliere, Robbie Fergusson, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Duncan Weir, George Horne; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson, Thomas Gordon, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Enrique Pieretto, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, Jamie Dobie, Domingo Miotti, Stafford McDowall.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (Capt), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.

REFEREE: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)