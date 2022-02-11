Search

12 Feb 2022

Munster Rugby fall to narrow defeat against Glasgow in Scotstoun

Munster Rugby fall to narrow defeat against Glasgow in Scotstoun

Munster Rugby back-row Jack O'Donoghue makes a strong carry during Friday night's United Rugby Championship clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Feb 2022 11:10 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby suffered a frustrating 13-11 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in a hard fought United Rugby Championship fixture played at a wet and windy Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

This was Munster's first defeat against Scottish opposition in the league since November 2019.

Glasgow led the contest 10-3 at the end of an arm wrestle of an opening half played in difficult wet and windy conditions.

The home side went in front with an 11th minute penalty goal from the boot of Duncan Weir. Visitors Munster drew level then when Ben Healy landed a 37th minute penalty goal.

However, Glasgow earned their seven-point half-time advantage when Scott Cummings crossed for a try after a Munster clearance was charged down. Weir duly added the extras.

Weir and Healy traded penalties in the third quarter as Glasgow held a 13-6 advantage inside the closing 10 minutes.

Munster, who had eight changes in their starting line-up from the side which defeated Zebre last time out, gave themselves a shot at pulling off the comeback when second row Jean Kleyn took an excellent line before dotting down from close range in the 72nd minute.

Replacement Jack Crowley was off target with the conversion as Glasgow maintained their two-point advantage, 13-11, a lead the home side ultimately held onto until full-time.

Munster had to make-do with a losing bonus point from a game which saw Simon Zebo make his 150th appearance for the province.

Next up for Munster is a home tie against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Friday night next, 7.35pm.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Ollie Smith, Sebastian Cancelliere, Robbie Fergusson, Sam Johnson, Rufus McLean, Duncan Weir, George Horne; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Richie Gray, Ryan Wilson, Thomas Gordon, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Nathan McBeth, Enrique Pieretto, Kiran McDonald, Ally Miller, Jamie Dobie, Domingo Miotti, Stafford McDowall.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (Capt), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.    

REFEREE: Gianluca Gnecchi (Italy)

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media