11 Feb 2022

Ballynanty Rovers see off Aisling Annacotty in Tuohy Cup

Ballynanty Rovers proved too good for Aisling Annacotty in the semi-finals of the Tuohy Cup on Thursday night

Reporter:

Pat Sheehan

11 Feb 2022 8:05 PM

Tuohy Cup Semi Final:

Ballynanty Rvs 4 Aisling Annacotty 0

Ballynanty Rvs qualified for the final of the Premier League’s Tuohy Cup with a highly impressive 4-0 win over Aisling Annacotty at Jackman Park on Thursday evening. 

A scintillating first half display by the Blues saw them three goals to the good by the break. 
A further goal after the restart made it a comfortable night for the winners against an out of sorts Aisling side who were unable to match the intensity of their opponents. 

A faultless performance by the back four paved the way for the win and with Aidan Hurley’s prodding and probing in midfield, Eddie Brynes and Adrian Power had a field day up front. 

Aisling and in particular Liam Quinn showed glimpses early on but once Darragh Hughes broke the deadlock, you sensed the confidence seep from John Lysaght’s men.   

The deadlock was broken on 20 minutes. Good build up play by Power and Jake Dillon saw the latter put the over lapping Hughes in along the end line and the full back kept his cool to finish from an acute angle. 

Three minutes later it was 2-0. Dillon again provided the pass and Adreian Power provided a stunning finish from 20 yards giving John Mulready no chance in the Annacotty goal. 

It got even better for Balla on the half hour mark when Eddie Byrnes gathered form a corner kick and inattentive Aisling defence left the winger take the ball down and steady himself before drilling a low shot through a crowded goalmouth to the bottom corner. 

Even at three nil you felt any side that had Shane Clarke and Liam Quinn leading the line always had a chance to strike back but in truth the Balla rearguard did not allow a single shot of note on their keeper Stephen McNamara. 

Any niggling doubts were well and truly put to bed shortly after the restart with a superb goal. Power instigated, traded passes, including a sublime back heel, before providing an inch perfect ball across goal for the inrunning Eddie Byrnes to finish in style. 

As expected, the game petered out thereafter with Balla holding out comfortably and will now meet the winners of the Fairview v Pike game in the final.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Darragh Hughes; Seamus Moloney; Dermot Fitzgerald; Adam Costello; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Eddie Byrnes; Conor Ellis; Jake Dillon; Adrian Power. Subs: Eddie Radcliffe; Liam Byrnes; Liam Brock; David Donnan; Danny McInerney.
Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Blake Curran; Richkov Boevi; Tom Clarke; Eoin Murphy; Tony Whitehead; Shane Tracey; Shane Stack; Shane Clarke; Alan Murphy; Liam Quinn. Subs: Kennedy N'dip; David O'Mahoney; Killian Maloney; Adam Foley; Evan O'Connor.

