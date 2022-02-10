WATCH: UL advance to first Sigerson Cup final for 25 years after seeing off DCU

ULs David Clifford in action against Shea Ryan, of DCU Dóchas Éireann, during the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup semi-final in Carlow on Thursday night
UL advanced to just their second ever Sigerson Cup final after easing past DCU 0-14 to 0-11 in their semi-final clash at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow on Thursday evening.
UL will now face NUI Galway in the final of the prestigious higher education Gaelic football final next week after they overcame MTU Kerry 0-18 to 0-15 after extra time at Mick Neville Pak in Rathkeale earlier in the evening.
UL had led their semi-final against DCU 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.
The Limerick side have reached a first Sigerson Cup final since 1997. This year was ULs first semi final appearance in the competition since 2017.
UL lost semi finals in 2016 and '17 - both to UCD. DCU were title winners in 2020.
Managed by Newcastle West's Declan Brouder with coach-selectors DJ Collins and Adare brothers Stephen and Davin Lavin, UL had already beaten IT Sligo, Letterkenny IT and Queens University in this year's Sigerson Cup.
Adare and Limerick defender Paul Maher captains the UL team.
#SigersonCup Full Time— Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) February 10, 2022
Watch full time highlights here as UL Wolves come out on top despite a dogged DCU performance!@DCUDocEirGAA 0-11@ul_gaa 0-14#FirstClassRivals #DCUvUL@HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/BclABsHvRv
More to follow:
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.