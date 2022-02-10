Munster Rugby team to face Glasgow Warriors in URC is named

THE Munster Rugby side to face Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship at Scotstoun on Friday night, 8.15pm, has been named.

Simon Zebo starts on the wing for his 150th Munster appearance as Gavin Coombes returns from international duty to start at number eight.

There are eight changes to the side that secured a bonus-point win away to Zebre last time out.

Zebo, Mike Haley, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell and Ben Healy come into the backline with Coombes, Stephen Archer and Chris Cloete joining the pack.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side and is joined in the back row by Coombes and Cloete, who has scored three tries in as many games this season and makes his first appearance since October.

Haley, Shane Daly and Zebo form the back three with a centre partnership of Scannell and Farrell.

Neil Cronin keeps his place at scrum-half after a Player of the Match performance against Zebre with Healy starting at out-half.

Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Archer pack down in the front row with an unchanged second row partnership of Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley.

O’Donoghue, Cloete and Coombes complete the side.

Kevin O’Byrne is among the replacements and could make his first appearance since September.

Greencore Academy trio Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen and Paddy Patterson are also included in the squad.

Hurley is set for his first appearance of the campaign and could become the 59th player to line out for the province so far this season.

The game will be live on TG4.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (Capt), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Cian Hurley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, John Hodnett.