Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Fixtures: Sunday 13th February, Mens 14 Hole 2 ball Scramble – Old Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies 14 Holes Singles, 1st February – Old Course; 1st Anne Marie Healy (23) 29 Pts; 2nd Susan Gilmore Kettler (10) 27 Pts (Bk 9-12pts); 3rd Caroline Griffin (48) 27Pts (Bk 9-11pts); 4th Ann O’Riordan (24) 26Pts.

Fixtures: Saturday 12th February, Ladies Spring League 14 hole Matchplay – Old Course;

Tuesday 15th February, Ladies Competition – Old Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition, 3rd February – Old Course; 1st Maurice McAuliffe (18) 29 +6 35pts; 2nd Finbarr O’Keeffe (27) 31 +2 33pts B5-10; 3rd Donal Keane (26) 28 +5 33pts B5-8; Gross John Keating 21pts; 4th Paudie Kindelan (28) 28 +4 32pts; 5th Patrick Snr Carmody (40) 30 +1 31pts B5-11; 6th Jerry Sexton (24) 27 +4 31pts B5-10; 7th James Keane (20) 27 +4 31pts B5-7; 8th Fin Broderick (22) 29 +1 30pts; 9th John Quirke (18) 30 -2 28pts B5-10; 10th Jerry O’Connor (23) 25 +3 28pts B5-9; V. Sean Stack (23) 26pts B5-10; S.V. Tadgh Barrett (46) 29 -1 28pts B5-8 B1-3

Fixtures: Thursday 10th February, Senior Men’s Competition– Old Course.

Senior Ladies: Fixtures: Friday 11th February, Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course.

CASTLETROY

Mens: unfortunately with the bad weather the course was closed on Sunday last. Anyone that played Friday or Saturday will be included in a smaller competition with results later in the week. Next weekend we return to the final two rounds of The Hurlers Bar Winter League with lots of teams still in contention for finals day on Saturday 12th March.

Club three ball: Results 31/1; 1st M Quaid, T McInerney, S O'Neill 50 pts, 3rd February 1st: P McDonnell, T Kitson, K Foley 49 pts.

Ladies results: 1st February 1st Miriam Ingerton (21) 24 pts; 2nd Ann Marie Kilroy (23) 23 pts b9; 3rd Glory Ryan (20) 23 pts; 4th Patricia McDonnell (35) 22 pts; 5th Ber Murphy (17) 22pts.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: Seniors Golf Wednesday 2nd February, 47 played; 1st Jack Morris,Mike O’Regan & Michael Casey 70 Pts c/b; 2nd Liam Savage, John Cooke & Sean O’Connor – 70Pts; 3rd Willie Smith, Tony Connolly Antojn Noonan & Tim Dennehy – 69 Pts

Winter League: The following are the 20 teams to compete in. This years League; 1 Jim DoyleJohn McMahon Declan Christie Anthony Fitzgerald Eamonn Leahy; 2 Jim Curtin David O’Keeffe; Tom O’Keeffe Brian Fitzgerald Donal Enright; 3 Jim Brennan Mike Irwin; Ger Browne Christy Costelloe Christy Dennehy; 4 Denis McCoy Kieran Moloney; Tom Noonan Colin Greensmith Gay McEvoy; 5 Anthony O’Keeffe Timoid Gilbourne; Mark Linehan George Fitzgibbon James Hayes; 6 Paul O’Shea Tom Collins; Paddy Dwane Joachim Stokes John Collins; 7 Niall Corcoran Claude Keane; Eoin Boyle John O’Gorman Ger Mullane; 8 John Dennehy Jerry Murray Paddy O’Kelly; Ger Gould Syl Barrett; 9 Dermot Fenton Tom Allen; John Joe Buckley Michael O Toole Mike Laffan; 10 Mike Collins JJ Mulcahy; Tony Mulcahy Pat Hartigan Tom Tierney; 11 Ollie Kennelly Jim Crowley Peter Butler; Tony Connolly Willie White; 12. Jim Harmon Sean Johnston Jerry Kennedy; Stephen Twomey Tom McCarthy; 13 Tom Heffernan Noel Heffernan; Stephen Gammell Michael Browne Michael O’Regan; 14 Michael Casey Cathal Casey; Dave Leonard Eoin Coughlan Terence O’Halloran; John O Flynn Kevin Cagney Seamus Lyons; 15 Anton Noonan Liam Savage Ciaran Herlihy John O’Brien Paul Moffatt; 16 Neilus Madigan Martin Ruane; Willie Burke Alan Howard Geoff Watson; 17 Willie Molyneaux Jerry Coleman; John Roche Noel Molloy Eddie O Brien; 18 Michael Hehir Patsy Morrissey Jerry Heffernan; John Twomey Charlie Duignan; 19 Henry Dore John O’Keeffe; John Chawke Steven Stapleton Denis Noonan; 20 Paul HackettEric Lye John O Flynn Kevin Cagney Seamus.

Ladies Results: Young at Heart Monday 31st January; Best Card; Siobhan Bowles (26) 23 Pts

12-hole singles: Ladies 12 Hole Singles Stableford; Thursday 3rd February; Anne McEvoy (11) 22pts; Brid Clarson (21) 21pts c/b.

KILRUSH

Men: 31 January - 6 February Spring Singles Week 1; 1 Des Murphy (17) 28 pts; 2 Pat Mulcahy (13) 26 pts; 3 Tom Cleary (14) 26 pts; 4 Sean Lyons (11) 26 pts.





TIPPERARY

Ladies: Results Wed February 2: Winner: Mary Whelan (8) 24 pts on back 9; Runner up: Josie Dunne (13) 24 pts; 3rd: Ena Gleeson (13) 23 pts

Spring League: Our first round of the Spring League has been extended to Sunday 13th Feb inclusive due to course closures because of the bad weather. Round 2 will commence on Monday 14th February.

Congrats: Also, congrats to Caitlin Shippam on winning the Munster U18 Order of Merit for 2021 at just 15 years of age. Well done Caitlin, keep it going, everyone is very proud.

CO TIPPERARY

Captain's Drive-In: Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club members are looking forward to the official start of Golf 2022 with Captain’s Drive-in, which is planned for Sunday February 20th.

Hopefully the weather will be kind when Captains Brian Slattery and Niamh Chadwick and Junior Captains Niall Tobin & Ellen Butler will Tee-off, with a big turnout of golfers. Members please put your name on the time sheet or ring the Golf Shop in time for the draw.

Mens Golf: 13-hole singles Stableford competition; in 1st place Dessie Ryan (12) with 27pts(B/6); 2nd Fionn Carew (18) 27pts; 3rd Donal Coman (20) 26pts. This competition continues for one more week.

The Spring League will commence on February 13th. It will be a team format, singles. It will be played over 4 weeks, with each player playing 4 rounds each. To enter ring the Golf Shop on 062 71222 ext 2.

Ladies Golf: The winners of Tuesday morning scramble was Vera Heffernan, Kay Crosse and Mary Lonergan, congratulations ladies. The Spring League is well underway with great anticipation of scores from the various teams as soon as first round finishes. The 9-hole fundraiser for Cuan Saor continues for February your support is greatly appreciated.

Seniors Golf: Results of the 15-hole scramble; in 1st place Danny Morrissey, P J Kelly & Tommy Landers with a 75. In 2nd place Johnny Hannigan, Martin Quirke & John Graves with 67. In 3rd place Diarmuid O’Connor, Noel McGuire & Liam Ryan (Cashel) with 66.

The Annual Winter Classic is an open Competition. Teams of three any combination (Ladies or Gents) 2 scores to count on every hole,€8 for members, Visitors €20 midweek, €25 at weekend. Top 15 Teams to qualify - 3 teams every month.