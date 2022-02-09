Exciting Limerick soccer player joins First Division Galway United

TALENTED Limerick soccer player Edward McCarthy has joined SSE Airtricity League First Division side Galway United for the 2022 season

McCarthy, who made 21 appearances for Treaty United in the First Division last season, joins the Tribesmen for the 2022 campaign following a short spell at Limerick junior side Regional United.

The versatile 20-year-old can operate in a number of positions across the pitch having played as a midfielder, winger and full-back for Treaty United. McCarthy scored two goals for Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side in the First Division last year.

“I am happy to join the club; it will be a good challenge this year,” Edward McCarthy told Galway United's media team.

“I am looking forward to the start of the season, it was ideal for me to join the full-time setup. I will enjoy the step up to League of Ireland again and hopefully we can do well.

“I will work hard and give 110% every game, hopefully we can get the reward of promotion at the end of the season.”

McCarthy's Galway United side is due to face Treaty United for their first 2022 SSE Airtricity League fixture at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday, March 14.

The SSE Airtricity League First Division season kicks off on Friday, February 18.