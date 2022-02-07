Limerick jockeys visit the winners enclosure

Smash The Lamp and Newcastle West jockey Gary Noonan (left) get the better of Ruhm Und Here to win at Punchestown on Monday last Picture: Caroline Norris/Racing Post
NEWCASTLE West conditional rider Gary Noonan teamed up with owner/trainer Liam O'Brien to land the second division of the three-mile handicap hurdle at Punchestown on Monday last on the eight-year-old Smash The Lamp.
The 15/2 chance edged clear before the final flight and picked up well when challenged by the Paul Traynor-trained Ruhm Und Here on the run-in to win by two and a half lengths. The successful Fethard trainer commented, “As small as she is at 15-1, she’s a brilliant leaper and we’ll probably go over fences with her as well. She might get a little break next month, a couple of weeks off, and then she’ll be there for the summer.”
Shanagolden jockey Chris Hayes partnered the opening winner at Dundalk on Friday night where he won the five-furlong handicap on the Lee Smyth-trained Adams Barbour.
The five-year-old was a winner over six furlongs at the track just two days earlier and looked better again over the minimum trip with a two and a quarter-length win over the Ado McGuinness-trained Eglish at odds of 7/4 favourite.
Upcoming Fixtures
Fairyhouse – Wednesday, February 9 (First Race 1.15pm)
Thurles – Thursday, February 10 (First Race 1.45pm)
Dundalk – Friday. February 11 (First Race 5.30pm)
Naas – Saturday, February 12 (First Race 1.25pm)
Punchestown – Sunday, February 13 (First Race 1.40pm)
