29 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby's mixed bag in bonus point URC win over Zebre in Italy

Calvin Nash of Munster in action against Reato Giammarioli of Zebre during the URC fixture in Parma on Saturday evening

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

29 Jan 2022 8:19 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby produced a mixed bag of a display in securing a 34-17 bonus point win over a struggling Zebre Parma side in their Unitd Rugby Championship fixture in Parma on Saturday evening.

Johann van Graan's much-changed side scored five tries in claiming a maximum five-point haul against an Italian side which has not won a game in the new URC this season.

Munster, who led 22-7 at half-time, came out on top in Northern Italy thanks to tries from Jack O’Donoghue, Dan Goggin, Fineen Wycherley, Josh Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron.

Zebre went over through Erich Cronje shortly before half-time and Junior Laloifi added a late consolation.

ZEBRE PARMA: Junior Laloifi, Pierre Bruno, Erich Cronje, Enrico Lucchin, Jacopo Trulla, Timothy O’Malley, Marcello Violi, Paolo Buonfiglio, Oliviero Fabiani, Eduardo Bello, David Sisi (captain), Andrea Zambonin, Liam Mitchell, Iacopo Bianchi, Renato Giammarioli. Replacements: Massimo Ceciliani, Andrea Lovotti, Giosue Zilocchi, Leonard Krumov, Potu Junior Leavasa, Alessandro Fusco, Antonio Rizzi, Giulio Bisegni.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Jake Flannery, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O'Donoghue (captain), John Hodnett, Jack O'Sullivan. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Thomas Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Ethan Coughlan, Jack Crowley, Chris Farrell.

