In Pictures: Ardscoil Rís live to fight another day in Schools Cup rugby

Ardscoil Rís 24 – 24 Rockwell College

Ardscoil Rís live to fight another day as a last gasp converted try earned the Limerick school a replay against Rockwell College this afternoon.

Ardscoil took a 3-0 lead through a Harry Long penalty before he and his centre partner Paddy Hassett combined in midfield as Long touched down for the first try of the game which he converted.

With a 10-0 lead, Ardscoil went further ahead when Evin Crowe scored an intercept try which Long converted. Just before halftime Rockwell out-half Peter McGarry chipped over the top of the Ardscoil defence to collect and score his side’s first try of the afternoon.

The subsequent conversion saw Ardscoil lead 17-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Rockwell closed the gap when Joe Lawrence touched down for a try which was converted by McGarry. The out-half added a penalty soon after to tie the game.

With just a minute remaining, Rockwell went ahead when Brian Gleeson crashed over. McGarry’s conversion looked to have secured a seven point margin of victory.

However, Ardscoil went back up the other end and scored through Joe Costelloe which was converted by Hassett.

The two sides will meet again next week to determine who plays Bandon Grammar School in the Pinergy Munster Senior Schools quarter-final.

Ardscoil Rís: Cian Noonan, Sam Brown, Paddy Hassett, Harry Long, Andrew Lyons, Mark Moloney, Evin Crowe, James O’Mara, Paul Gavin, Emmett Calvey, Jamie O’Mahony, Adam Shawyer, Scott Gleeson, Thomas Collins, Luke Murphy.

Replacements: Aaron McNamara, Joe Costelloe, Killian McNamara, Matthew Danaher, Adam Kennedy, Alex Kennedy, Marcus O’Donoghue, Aaron Byrnes, Joshua Dillon, Rory O’Gorman.

Rockwell College: Henry Buttimer, Conor Neville, Robert Wall, Oisin O’Dwyer, Tadhg Carey, Peter McGarry, Will Bermingham, Michael Richard Long, Dillon Crowley, Jamie Browne, Conor Bowen, Jack Ryan, Joseph Lawrence, Jock Fogarty, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Rory McKevitt, Osato Ediale, Ben Everard, Tom O’Dea, Alex Harold-Barry, Clement McAuliffe, Kian O’Reilly, Zac O’Loughlin, Toby Collier, Luca Fitzgerald.