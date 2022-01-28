Lawson Cup take centre stage in Limerick District League fixture list

IN Junior Soccer circles, the Lawson Cup continues to top the bill with Premier League sides joining the fray this weekend with three all-Premier ties in the mix.

Pike Rovers and Regional Utd meet for the second week running. The Hoops ran out easy 5-1 winners last weekend but a red card early on did not help Regional’s hopes. The visitors will be keen for a better showing on Sunday.

Fairview Rgs looked good in their 3-1 win over Aisling last week and will be hoping to keep that form going. They take on a Coonagh Utd side who impressed despite losing to Balla last week.

Speaking of Balla, record winners of the Lawson Cup, host Janesboro and will be determined to maintain their participation in the competition considering the League is now a long shot.

Newtown Rovers will relish the chance to gauge their progress when they host Premier boys, Prospect Priory. Likewise, a much-improved Corbally Utd will have their hands full against an Aisling side smarting from a defeat to Fairview last Saturday evening.

Knockainey welcome a Kilmallock side fresh from their first Premier League last weekend against Geraldines.

The result gives Kilmallock a gig boost in their survival hopes which should result in Sunday’s performance.

Geraldines miserable run in 2021 continued in much the same vein last weekend when they fell heavily to Kilmallock. They will be hoping that with less pressure on they might turn in a better showing when they welcome Kilfrush to Garryowen. The county side eased into round two with victory over Castle Utd.

Nenagh AFC qualified for the Premier League top six last weekend when they tied with Prospect. On Sunday they meet a Cappamore who beat Star Rvs last weekend while Mungret Reg had their best performance of the season last weekend with a 4-1-win Janesboro.

Their reward is a trip to Ballylanders who qualified thanks to a 5-3 win over Parkville while Dromore take on Hyde Rgs A.

Caledonians had a great win last weekend beating Southend after a penalty shootout. Darren Noonan and Co. will be hoping it’s a springboard to a better 2022. However, on Sunday they host high flying Premier A leaders Charleville which might be a step too far.

With Charleville and Fairview, the top two in the Premier A League not in action, Carew Park and Moyross have the chance to close the gap at the top of the table.

Carew take on neighbours Hill Celtic in the Southill derby. Carew's form going into the tie suggests the home side could be in for a torrid time.

Moyross take on Athlunkard Villa, both sides coming into the tie on the back of Lawson Cup wins last weekend.

Moyross needed extra time to see off lowly Herbertstown 6-4 last weekend but will take heart from a six-goal haul. They will need better defending against a Villa side with new signing Arron Nunan.

Division 1B leaders Pallagreen welcome Parkville to the county venue and waiting for them to slip up are Regional Utd B who will be favoured when they host Athlunkard Villa B.

Janesboro B lead the way in Division 2A and they make the short trip across the tracks to take on Hyde Rgs B. Waiting for them to slip up are Meanus and Wembley who meet Caherconlish and Murroe respectively.

The top two sides meet in Division 2B when Aisling Annacotty D host Newport C in what promises to be a cracker.