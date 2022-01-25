Sadness at passing of popular Limerick sporting figure Ken Rennison

THERE has been widespread sadness in recent days with news of the passing of well-known Limerick sporting figure Ken Rennison, of Lisnagry.

Warm tributes are continuing to be paid to the late Ken Rennison, a past President of UL-Bohemian RFC and is late of Treaty Sarsfield GAA Club.

The late Ken Rennison also had a long association with the Limerick Leprechauns rugby side.

Sincere sympathy is extended to his wife Nuala, sons Brian and Sean, daughter Dorothy, brother John, Aunt Kathleen, extended family and friends.

UL Bohemian RFC offered their deepest and most sincere condolences to the Rennison family on the passing of Ken.

Paying tribute, UL-Bohemian tweeted: "He was a very proud Red Robin, past president & would never miss a game. We have lost one of it's truly great rugby men."

Garryowen FC also offered their deepest and most sincere condolences to Sean Rennison, son of the late Ken Rennison who plays for the Light Blues senior side and his family.

Former Ireland women's international and current head coach with the UL-Bohemian senior women's side Niamh Briggs was among those to pay tribute to the late Ken Rennison.

In a post on Twitter, Niamh Briggs wrote: "Welcomed me with open arms when I joined this club, an absolute gent who loved a pint & the craic! Wonderful supporter of the woman’s game, came to all our matches home & away. My thoughts are with Nuala, Brian, Sean, Dorothy and all the Rennison family."

The late Ken Rennison's funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening (25th January) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (26th January) in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.