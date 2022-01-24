In Pictures: 13,000 Munster Rugby fans return to Thomond Park for Wasps clash

MUNSTER Rugby made it four wins from four in the pool stages of this season's Heineken Champions Cup when easing past Wasps 45-7 at Thomond Park on Sunday.
Munster's reward is a last 16 date with another Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in a two-legged fixture in April.
Some 13047 spectators turned out to watch Munster swat Wasps aside following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured the atmosphere for the Limerick Leader at the big game.
