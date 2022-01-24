Limerick District League junior soccer weekend round-up

Premier League:

Pike Rovers 5 Regional Utd 1

Leaders Pike Rvs continued on their relentless pursuit of the title with a 5-1 win over Regional Utd at the Pike Club on Sunday.

Unbeaten so far this season, the break did not seem to have any ill effects on the Hoops who ran out comfortable winners in the end.

The visitor’s cause was not helped after 15 minutes when Evan O’Connor slipped in possession and his attempt to recover saw Aaron Murphy fouled that resulted in a penalty, converted by Steven McGann and a red card for the defender.

To their credit Regional fought hard and got some reward when good work by Willie Griffin ended with Andy Cowpar heading in from point blank range.

The visitors kept up the fight but the extra man began to tell after the restart and Aaron Murphy restored Pike’s lead when he got on the end of Pat Mullins’ header for finish from close range.

Shortly after Murphy was again in the right spot to apply the finishing touch to Paddy O’Malley’s drilled cross.

The League’s top scorer Conor Layng got on the end of Edward O’Donovan’s cross to make it 4-1 and with time running out Kevin Barry netted his ninth of the season to complete the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Tommy Holland; Evan Patterson; Adam Lipper; Pat Mullins; Wayne O'Donovan; Brendan O'Dwyer; Steve McGann; Aaron Murphy; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Conor Layng; Paddy O'Malley, Subs: Colin Daly; Eddie O'Donovan; Nathan O'Callaghan; Kevin Barry; Darragh Carroll.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; Evan O'Connor; Samuel Ogundare; Ewan O'Brien; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Jack Arra; Willie Griffin; Dave Lyons, Subs: Andy Quaide



Fairview Rgs 3 Aisling Annacotty 1

It was second v third when Fairview Rgs hosted Aisling Annacotty at the Fairgreen on Saturday evening.

A fine crowd turned out to see the home side triumph by three goals to one in an entertaining affair.

Ross Mann was the two-goal hero for the Blues, in what was his last game before leaving for Australia. He will be sorely missed by Fairview as his goals have proved crucial over the last few seasons. Shane Duggan was also on target for the winners while Shane Clarke netted for Aisling.

While the goal scorers were taking the plaudits it was further back the filed that the win was engineered with Jeffery Judge turning in a super outing. AJ O’Connor, particularly when shifted back into the middle of the park also shine as did AJ Moloney after his introduction.

Aisling were bright in the opening 45 minutes but as the game wore on, they began to tire. Thomas Clarke made a number of key interceptions in defence while Shane Tracey was always looking for an opening.

Fairview took the lead after five minutes with a rather soft goal. Aisling defence stood off as Conor Coughlan slipped a clever ball in behind the defence for Mann to race through and fire across John Mulready into the corner.

The visitors fought their way back into the tie and levelled twenty minutes later when Tracey’s free kick was parried by Aaron Savage and Clarke pounced to fire in from the rebound.

Both sides were struggling to find a way through stubborn defences until Fairview reverted to route one when Savage’s long clearance was flicked on by Moloney and Mann raced through for a near replica of his opener.

Aisling went chasing the equaliser and paid the price late on when Moloney teed up Shane Duggan to volley in from 12 yards.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Mark Slattery; Martin Deady; Declan Cahill; Josh Considine; AJ O'Connor; Mike O'Gorman; Jeffery Judge; Shane Duggan; Conor Coughlan; Ross Mann. Subs: AJ Moloney, Stephen Bradley, Eoin Duff

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N’Dip; Blake Curran; Eoin Murphy; Tom Clarke; Tony Whitehead; Lorcan Feeney; Shane Tracey; Shane Stack; Liam Quinn; Shane Clarke. Subs: Aodh Ó hAnluain; Adam Foley; David O'Mahoney Rhys Foley



Coonagh Utd 0 Ballynanty Rovers 2

Ballynanty Rvs kept pace with the leading group with a 2-0 win at Coonagh on Sunday. In a very evenly matched game, both teams put in good performances in difficult conditions. The deadlock was broken on 75 minutes when a Thomas Byrnes 35-yard angled free kick evaded everyone and went direct to the net.

Minutes later, Balla wrapped it up when John Connery got on the end of a goalmouth scramble to tap in from 2 yards. Coonagh continued to push their visitors but their endeavors came to zero against a solid Balla rearguard.

Coonagh Utd: Josh Sheehan; Aodhan Keane; Luke Doherty; Ryan Earls; Ken Meehan; Ronan Ryan; Gordon McKevitt; Ronan Lynch; Ger Myles; William Brick; Ian Considine, Subs: Niall Earls; Tommy Grimes; Andrew Leydon; Jack O'Donovan; Brion Moriarty

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Seamus Moloney; Adam Costello; Darragh Hughes; Liam Byrnes; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Eddie Byrnes; Adrian Power; Jake Dillon; Conor Ellis, Subs: John Connery; Eddie Radcliffe; Liam Brock.



Prospect Priory 1 Nenagh AFC 1

The question of who will take the sixth place in the Premier League split was decided on Sunday when Nenagh got the point required to hold off their challengers.

Prospect needed a win to force a play-off and when Glen Kelly put them ahead things were looking up.

However, the visitors regrouped at half time and a second half goal from Matt O’Gorman secured the all-important point.

Prospect Priory: Wayne Mullally; Ian Clancy; Wayne Colbert; Glen Kelly; Josh O'Rahilly; Eric Carr; Adrian Healy; Jack Cross; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Tyrique Leamy; Pat Whelan. Subs: Ian Maher; Philip Naughton; Danny Colbert; Trevor Hogan; Cyril Maher

Nenagh AFC: Harry Fleming, Colm Hayden, Saeed Ryan, Bryan McGee, Mark McKenna, Kieran Barr, Nathan Kelly, Eamon White, Matthew O'Gorman, Alan Sheahan, Adam Ryan, Sub: Ryan Gilmartin, Tommy Heffernan



Janesboro 1 Mungret Reg 4

Janesboro were another side who could have drawn level with Nenagh had results gone their way. Unfortunately for Daithi O’Donoghue’s men they met a bang in form Mungret XI with eyes on their own situation of keeping clear of the drop zone.

Goals from Evan Barrett and Gary Kelly had the visitors well in control at the break,

Pat Aherne and Kian Barry added further second half goals before former Mungret player Kieran Long scored a consolation for ‘Boro.

Janesboro: Darren Glasheen; Sean O'Dwyer; Conor Madigan; Aaron Grant; Conor Madden; Bradley McNamara; Adam Costello; Dermot Hughes; Aaron Fitzgerald; Dean Glasheen; Kieran Long, Subs: Adam O'Regan; Jack Fitzgerald; Aaron Quinlivan

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Colm Barrett; Brian Cotter; Aaron Long; Gary Kelly; David Conway; Mark Patterson; Kian Barry; Pat Aherne; Evan Barrett. Subs: Declan Cusack; Sean Ezkennagha; Craig Prendergast



Geraldines 1 Kilmallock 4

Two teams without a League win to date met at Garryowen when Geraldines hosted Kilmallock. It was the county side who broke their hoodoo with an impressive 4-1 win. Shane Byrne put Dines in front before Richard Carey levelled before the break.

On the restart the county side took charge. Paul Moloney gave them the lead and Mark Hayes scored the insurance third goal.

Tommy Heffernan completed the scoring with a late goal.

Geraldines: Pat Reardon; Christy O'Neill; Conor McNamara; Bobby Tier; Morgan Clancy; Ousman Darboe; Will O'Neill; Trevor Daly; Shane Byrne; Ian O'Donoghue; Pat Barry. Subs: Andrew Kennedy; David Connolly; Cillian Finn; David Crowe

Kilmallock: Lorcan Carey; Jack Barry; Paul Moloney; Jason Heffernan; Richard Carey; Barry Sheedy; Paul Doona; Kyle Tierney; Tommy Heffernan; Mark Hayes; Paudie Sheedy. Subs: Niall O'Riordan; Killian Hayes; Bennie Burke; Shane Lyons.

LAWSON CUP:

The Lawson Cup kicked off with a number of very good performances.

Corbally Utd rode out a sticky assignment with a slender win over Caherconlish. Shane Cox scored the only goal in tough encounter.

Carew Park continued as they left off before the break Jonathan Grant chipped in with four goals in a 7-2 win over Patrickswell. Dean McNamara, Jamie O'Sullivan and Adam Dore also netted while Jack McNamara ad Bob Harty replied for the home side.

A Kevin Meade hat trick helped Kilfrush to victory over Castle Utd while Brian O'Sullivan of Newport went one better with all four of his side’s goals against Pallasgreen for whom Seamus Mulcahy netted.

Granville had the result of the day beating Premier A side Murroe with three goals to spare. Dara Reddan, Conor Lynch and Nathan Walsh obliged with goals.

Moyross needed extra time to see off a dogged Herbertstown challenge.

Craig Collopy (2), Habideen Gbadebo, Cian Power, Ger Johnson and Colm O'Mahoney scored for the winners while Oisin O’Grady (3) and Joe Fogarty replied for ‘Town.

Goals from Shane Cope and new signing Aaron Nunan saw Athlunkard Villa edge out Wembley Rvs.

Another four goal haul came from Craig Reddan for Summerville in a 4-2 win over Glenview for who Sean Keane struck twice.

On Saturday evening Shelbourne put six past Meanus courtesy of Karl Buckley (2), Frank Hogan, Dara Peters, Simon Fitzgerald and Alan Gill.

Lee Park bagged a hat trick and Tristan O’Sullivan also netted in Lisnagry’s 4-2 win at Croom.

Cathal McInerney scored for Caherdavin but they went down 2-1 to Newtown. Another surprise saw Caledonians knock out Div 1A side Southend on a penalty shoot-out after the sides finished 4-4. 4 Wayne Collins scored twice for the winners along with Ed Keogh and Anthony McNamara.

Clem O’Dwyer. Adam Barry and Scott Kelly scored for Abbey but they fell 4-3 to Castle Rvs while goals from Eamon O’Mahoney (2), Danny Frewen, Rob McLoughlin and Kieran O’Callaghan saw Ballylanders past Parkville.



