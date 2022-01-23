WATCH: Six-try Munster Rugby swat Wasps aside in Heineken Champions Cup

MUNSTER Rugby made it four wins from four in the pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup when recording a convincing 45-7 victory over Wasps at Thomond Park on Sunday afternoon.

Munster had already secured their place in the last 16 stage of the competition prior to kick-off. As a result of this thumping win, Munster Rugby will face either Montpellier, Exeter Chiefs or Sale Sharks in the last 16 stage of the competition in April. Munster will be at home in the second leg.

Munster were forced into a couple of late changes to their selected starting line-up prior to kick-off.

Limerick prop Dave Kilcoyne, who had been due to make his 200th appearance in the game, missed out due to illness. Jeremy Loughman took his place in the front row with Josh Wycherley coming onto bench.

Winger Keith Earls was also forced to cry off due to a strain. Simon Zebo started in his place, with Alex Kendellan named on the bench.

Backed by a substantial support, Munstr got off to an excellent start, showing plenty of intent in attack.

ZEBO! ZEBO! ZEBO!



Simon Zebo becomes @Munsterrugby's top European try scorer, surpassing the late great Axel Foley



Look at what it means! #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/Ce5cw9soLe — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 23, 2022

With Gavin Combes and Stephen Archer making some powerful carries, Munster found themselves deep inside the Wasps '22. Conor Murray's pass to Tadhg Beirne was knocked on by a Wasps player and when the ball spilled loose, the alert Murray pounced to score. The try was confirmed after a consultation with the TMO.

Out-half Ben Healy duly converted for a 7-0 advantage for the home side.

Munster then increased their advantage to 10-0 five minutes later when Healy landed a penalty goal after Wasps infringed at the breakdown.

Heay then turned provider in the 18th minute when his neat grubber in behind the Wasps defence was collected by Simon Zebo who powered over from close range.

Gavin Coombes what a carry!



Charlie Atkinson bounces off Coombs who blasts his way past the Wasps defence, setting it nicely for Jack O'Donoghue to finish for @Munsterrugby #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/olJv9DF3J0 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 23, 2022

The try, Zebo's 24th in Europe, made him the leading try scorer for Munster in European competition, surpassing the previous record he held with the late Anthony Foley.

The in-form Healy duly added the conversion to push Munster's lead out to 17-0, much to the delight of the home supporters.

To their credit, Wasps hit back and were rewarded for a period of sustained pressure close to the Munster tryline when scrum-half Dan Robson darted over. Charlie Atkinson also added the conversion for the Premiership side.

However, back came Munster once more almost straight from the restart with Combes again making the hard yards and flanker Jack O'Donoghue powering over for the home side's third try and 22-7.

Healy's fourth successful kick of the afternoon made it 24-7.

The game was held up for several minutes just before half-time due to an unfortunate injury to Wasps player Thomas Young who was replaced by Ben Morris.

The home side, who had beaten Wasps 35-14 in Coventry last month, maintained their 17-point advantage until half-time.

Munster had the bonus point wrapped up four minutes into the second half. The home side went to the corner off a penalty award deep inside the Wasps '22. Munster claimed the line-out and Rory Scannell made the initial incision, before prop Jeremy Loughman pounced on the loose ball to score.

Out-half Healy drop kicked the conversion over for a 31-7 advantage.

Neither side managed to trouble the scoreboard until late on in the half as both teams rung the changes in the closing half an hour of the contest.

In the 79th minute, Zebo got in for his second try of the game, while centre Rory Scannell scampered over in added time. Replacement Jack Crowley duly added both conversions.

SCORERS: Munster Rugby: Simon Zebo two tries, Conor Murray, Jack O'Donoghue, Jeremy Loughman, Rory Scannell try each, Ben Healy pen, four cons, Jack Crowley two cons. Wasps: Dan Robson try, Charlie Atkinson con.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (capt), Jack O’Donoghue, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Alex Kendellen.

WASPS: Ali Crossdale, Marcus Watson, Paolo Odogwu, Michael Le Bourgeois, Josh Bassett, Charlie Atkinson, Dan Robson; Tom West, Tom Cruse, Elliott Millar-Mills, Elliott Stooke, James Gaskell, Brad Shields (Capt), Thomas Young, Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Rodrigo Martinez, Pieter Scholtz, Tim Cardall, Ben Morris, Will Porter, Rob Miller, Sam Spink.

REFEREE: Tual Trainini (France)