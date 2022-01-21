Search

22 Jan 2022

Top flight Limerick derby tops bill of fare in All-Ireland League

Action from a maul during Young Munster's 20-16 win over local rivals Garryowen in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League at Tom Clifford Park last month Picture: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

21 Jan 2022

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Division 1A derby meeting of Garryowen and Young Munster at Dooradoyle on Saturday, 2.30pm, is the highlight of Round 11 of the Energia All-Ireland League fixtures this weekend

Munsters' currently sit in third place in the Division 1A table following their dramatic 27-20 victory over UCD at Clifford Park on Saturday last as the AIL resumed following a five-week Christmas break. It was Munsters' eighth win in their 10 league fixtures this season.

While Munsters' have won their last three league fixtures, Garryowen go into Saturday's derby on the back of a six-game losing run. The Light Blues suffered a heavy 36-7 loss to table toppers Clontarf at Castle Avenue.

In Division 1B this Saturday, Shannon host Malone on the back pitch at Thomond Park. Last weekend, fifth-placed Shannon secured a gritty 9-9 draw with now second-placed Highfield in Cork. Shannon had ended Highfield's eight-game winning start to the League on the back pitch at Thomond Park in mid-December.

In Division 2A, Old Crescemt, fresh from their Limerick derby win over UL-Bohemian host local rivals Nenagh Ormond at Takumi Park. Crescent defeated UL-Bohs 34-15 at UL North Campus on Friday night last.

UL-Bohs, meanwhile, will look to bounce back to winning ways when make the long trip to Eaton Park to face second-placed Ballymena.

The action in Division 2C this Saturday will see Bruff host Enniscorthy at Kilballyowen Park. Bruff lost out to Sunday's Well 20-13 last weekend in Cork.

