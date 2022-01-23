Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Round-Up

TOM WALSH MEMORIAL

THE Tom Walsh Memorial 10K Run and 5 Mile Walk resumed after enforced sabbatical in 2021.

Tom Walsh was a four-time County Senior Cross Country Champion and Irish International from Caherline. He would be proud of an event of this calibre being staged in his memory.

New course records were set in both Men’s and Women’s events as a high quality field attended from the region and beyond.

In a tightly contested race the Kilkenny City Harriers duo of Brian Maher- current National Masters Cross Champion and clubmate Ger Forde were neck and neck throughout.

In a sprint finish Maher won it in 30:35. He was closely followed by Forde in second in 30:37. Tudor Moldovan of Clonliffe Harriers, had also been in mix and he took third in 30:39.

Bilboa’s Declan Moore was first Limerick Man in 31:53. Clubmate John Kinsella again performed well taking 5th and 1st M40 in 32:09; 6th Kenneth Rodgers 32:18. Other Limerick finishers included Declan Guina (West Limerick) 33:29 for 8th overall, Niall O’Riordan (An Brú) 33:33 and 10th place, Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) 34:14 and 14th, Dermot Kearns (Dooneen) 34:48 for 14th and 1st M50.

Derek Kiely (Limerick AC) was 15th in 35:24, Killian Lynch (West Limerick) was 16th in 35:14,,18th Karl Lenihan (WL) 35:42, 19th Gary Carroll (WL) ) 35:45, Donie Dwane (Kilmallock) 40:43 for 60th, M60 Michael Moore (Dundrum AC) (40:12).

The Women’s event was won by Irish International Siobhán O’Doherty of Borrisokane in a time of 36:11. Dee Collins, one of a large contingent from Ennis Track was second in 37:27. Two time previous winner Angela McCann was third on this occasion in 37:22.

Carol Finn, of Leevale, was 4th in 39:03 with Breda Gaffney (Mallow AC) 5th and 1st F40 in 39:47. First Limerick based athlete was Dooneen’s former Scottish International Anne MacPhail, 6th and 1st F50 in 39:49.

Other Limerick finishers included Julie McCarthy (Bilboa) 41:56 for 9th,Kate Bobka (An Brú) 42:19 and 10th, Caitríona Farrell (An Brú) 13th in 43:03, Karen Raine (Dooneen) 15th (43:50) Kate Twohig (Dooneen) 16th (44:48), Eimear Laffan (Limerick Tri) 18th 46:43. F60 Carmel Mac Domhnaill (West Limerick) 50:26.

The event started with a minute's silence to remember the horrific murder of recent Mary Immaculate College graduate Ashling Murphy when ‘out for a run’.

Athletics Limerick also wish to express it’s horror at this act it’s sympathies to Ashling’s family. Well done to Derek & Yvonne Casey, all the walkers, thanks sponsors, to pacers and all involved in an extremely well organised and well supported event.

News Round-Up

West Limerick’s Con Mulcahy ran the Ardfert 8K in a time of 35:25 for 35th place.

Dooneen’s Shane O’Sullivan was 1st M40 in the 400m at the Tipperary County Indoor Championships in Nenagh Sunday last.

Well done to all who ran the Ballyhoura Moonlight Marathon and Half Marathon last Friday.

Fixtures

The ‘All Real’ sponsored Adare 10K takes place on Sunday 27th February at 1pm and is now sold out.