20 Jan 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM

SOCCER
IVORY COAST V ALGERIA
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM

TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 11.55PM

GOLF
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM

CRICKET
ODI: SOUTH AFRICA V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 8AM

SOCCER
WATFORD V NORWICH CITY
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

RUGBY
HARLEQUINS V CASTRES
BT SPORT2, 8PM

TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11.55PM

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

SOCCER
EVERTON V ASTON VILLA
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V WEST HAM
PREMIERS SPORTS 1, 3PM

SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

RUGBY
ULSTER V CLERMONT
BT SPORT 3, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V TOTTENHAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V WASPS
BT SPORT 2, 3.15PM

RUGBY
STADE FRANCAIS V CONNACHT
BT SPORT 3, 1PM

SOCCER
CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

