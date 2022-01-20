Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM
SOCCER
IVORY COAST V ALGERIA
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 11.55PM
GOLF
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM
CRICKET
ODI: SOUTH AFRICA V INDIA
SKY SPORTS, 8AM
SOCCER
WATFORD V NORWICH CITY
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
RUGBY
HARLEQUINS V CASTRES
BT SPORT2, 8PM
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT 1, 11.55PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
SOCCER
EVERTON V ASTON VILLA
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V WEST HAM
PREMIERS SPORTS 1, 3PM
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V CLERMONT
BT SPORT 3, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
GOLF
ABU DHABI CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V TOTTENHAM
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V WASPS
BT SPORT 2, 3.15PM
RUGBY
STADE FRANCAIS V CONNACHT
BT SPORT 3, 1PM
SOCCER
CRYSTAL PALACE V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
