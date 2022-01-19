Limerick's Joy Neville to referee U20 Six Nations fixture

Limerick rugby referee Joy Neville
LIMERICK woman Joy Neville is one of the world’s top female match officials appointed to the men’s U20 Six Nations Championship as part of their preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021, playing in 2022.
Neville’s appointment follows her inclusion as TMO for the Guinness Six Nations on Monday.
In round three former, Ireland international Joy Neville and Aurelie Groizeleau (FFR) take charge of the U20 Six Nations contest between Grand Slam winners England and Wales on Friday, 25 February.
Neville will then be TMO for the Round 4 meeting of Italy and Scotland on Friday, March 11.
Meanwhile, another local official Eoghan Cross has been selected for his first game in the U20 Six Nations Championship.
Limerick-based referee Andy Brace will be in charge of the Wales v Italy Six Nations fixture with Neville as TMO. Brace will also be assistant referee for for the meeting of Italy and England.
