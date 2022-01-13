Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, JANUARY 13
GOLF
AUSTRALIAN PGA C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3AM
SNOOKER
THE MASTERS
BBC2, 1PM, 7PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 7.45PM
SOCCER
CAMEROON V ETHOPIA
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
GOLF
SONY OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14
CRICKET
AUSTRALIA V ENGLAND
BT SPORT1, 1.30AM
CRICKET
WEST INDIES V IRELAND
BT SPORT1, 2.15AM
RUGBY
CASTRES V MUNSTER
BT SPORT3, 8PM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V CRYSTAL PAL
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
FBD LEAGUE FINAL
TG4, 7.30PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
OCCER
MAN CITY V CHELSEA
BT SPORT1, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM WARWICK
ITV4, 1.05PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V LEICESTER
BT SPORT2, 3.15PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
NFL
WILD CARD GAMES
SKY SPORTS, 9PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
GOLF
AUSTRALIAN PGA C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 3.30AM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V MONTPELLIER
BT SPORT2, 1PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
STACKS V ST FINBARR'S
TG4, 1.45PM
SOCCER
SPURS V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
