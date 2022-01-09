Limerick seek McGrath Cup win over Tipp in Rahkeale

Limerick players leave the pitch after Wednesday night's McGrath Cup defeat to Kerry in Tralee
LIMERICK play their second 2022 McGrath Cup fixture in the space of four days when hosting Tipperary at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale, today, 2pm.
Billy Lee's side opened their McGrath Cup campaign with a heavy defeat to a strong Kerry line-up at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday night.
Limerick have named a much-changed side from the one beaten by the Kingdom for the visit of Tipperary to Rathkeale.
LIMERICK SF v Tipperary in McGrath Cup, Sunday, January 9
1. Aaron O’Sullivan (Pallasgreen)
2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen )
3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)
4. Mike O’Donovan (Galbally)
5. John Hayes (St. Kieran’s)
6. Darragh Woulfe (St. Senans)
7. Liam O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
8.Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)
9. Josh Ryan (Oola)
10. Liam Kennedy (St. Kieran’s)
11.Cian Sheehan (Newcastlewest)
12.Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)
13.Shane Barry (Mungret St. Pauls)
14. Hugh Bourke (Adare)
15. Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen)
Substitutes:
16. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen ) (Captain)
17.Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)
18. Luke Murphy (Monaleen)
19.Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
20. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)
21.Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford)
22.Darragh Treacy (St. Kierans)
23.Robbie Bourke ( Adare)
24.Padraig De Bruin ( Firies)
25.Ruairi O’Brien (Fr.Casey’s )
26.Peter Nash ( Kildimo/pallaskenry)
Diarmaid Kelly ( Newcastlewest)
Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.