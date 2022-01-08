Limerick football side to face Tipperary in McGrath Cup is named

Limerick's Cillian Fahy gets away from Dan O'Donoghue, of Kerry, in Wednesday night's McGrath Cup game in Tralee
THE Limerick senior football team to face Tipperary in the McGrath Cup at Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale tomorrow, Sunday, at 2pm, has been named.
The Limerick line-up shows a host of changes from the side which lost to Kerry in their opening McGrath Cup fixture at Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday night.
LIMERICK SF v Tipperary in McGrath Cup, Sunday, January 9
1. Aaron O’Sullivan (Pallasgreen)
2. Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen )
3. Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen)
4. Mike O’Donovan (Galbally)
5. John Hayes (St. Kieran’s)
6. Darragh Woulfe (St. Senans)
7. Liam O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
8.Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins)
9. Josh Ryan (Oola)
10. Liam Kennedy (St. Kieran’s)
11.Cian Sheehan (Newcastlewest)
12.Barry Coleman (Rathkeale)
13.Shane Barry (Mungret St. Pauls)
14. Hugh Bourke (Adare)
15. Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen)
Substitutes
16. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen ) (Captain)
17.Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)
18. Luke Murphy (Monaleen)
19.Tony McCarthy (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
20. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)
21.Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford)
22.Darragh Treacy (St. Kierans)
23.Robbie Bourke ( Adare)
24.Padraig De Bruin ( Firies)
25.Ruairi O’Brien (Fr.Casey’s )
26.Peter Nash ( Kildimo/pallaskenry)
Diarmaid Kelly ( Newcastlewest)
Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins)
