Newcastle West in Munster club camogie semi-final action

Newcastle West players celebrate their Limerick senior camogie final win at the TIUS Gaelic Grounds Picture: Keith Wiseman
LIMERICK champions Newcastle West are in Munster club senior camogie semi-final action this Saturday, December 8.
Newcastle West are set to face Tipperary representatives Drom-Inch at Drom-Inch GAA pitch in Tipperary at 1pm.
Newcastle West claimed the Limerick senior camogie title for a second time thanks to a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Killeedy at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in November.
Newcastle West were aided by the first half breeze and brought a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into the break.
In the second Munster club senior camogie championship semi-final this Saturday, Iniscarra will face Scariff Ogonelloe at Ballyanly GAA Grounds at 1pm.
