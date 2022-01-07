Search

07 Jan 2022

Newcastle West in Munster club camogie semi-final action

Newcastle West in Munster club camogie semi-final action

Newcastle West players celebrate their Limerick senior camogie final win at the TIUS Gaelic Grounds Picture: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK champions Newcastle West are in Munster club senior camogie semi-final action this Saturday, December 8.

Newcastle West are set to face Tipperary representatives Drom-Inch at Drom-Inch GAA pitch in Tipperary at 1pm.

Newcastle West claimed the Limerick senior camogie title for a second time thanks to a 1-9 to 0-8 victory over Killeedy at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in November.

Newcastle West were aided by the first half breeze and brought a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into the break.

In the second Munster club senior camogie championship semi-final this Saturday, Iniscarra will face Scariff Ogonelloe at Ballyanly GAA Grounds at 1pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media