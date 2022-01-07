Limerick's Árdscoil Rís primed for Dr Harty Cup quarter-final clash

Michael Gavin, of Ardscoil Ris, gets his shot away in their Dr Harty Cup clash with Nenagh CBS in November
LIMERICK'S Árdscoil Rís will face Midleton CBS in their Dr Harty Cup quarter-final in Mallow this Saturday at 1pm.
This weekend's quarter-final meeting is a repeat of the 2018 Dr Harty Cup final, one which saw the Limerick school run out 3-18 to 2-10 winners.
The Limerick school are chasing their sixth title having won the famed Munster colleges' hurling competition in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Cork side Midleton are chasing their fifth crown, having secured the title in 1988, 1995, 2006 and as recently as 2019.
Should Ardscoil make it through to the semi final, they would face the winners of an all-Tipperary clash between Cashel CS and Thurles CBS.
Ardscoil Ris booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 Dr Harty Cup with a 0-18 to 0-16 victory over Nenagh CBS at Sixmilebridge in November.
