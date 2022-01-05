Fixture details for All-Ireland club hurling semi-finals revealed

Kilmallock's Michael Houlihan in action against Padraig O'Keeffe, of Midleton, in the Munster club senior hurling semi-final at the TUS Gaelic Grounds
SHOULD Limerick champions Kilmallock win Sunday's Munster club final against Ballygunner they will return to action in an All-Ireland semi-final two weeks later.
Limerick kingpins Kilmallock face Waterford champions Ballygunner in the AIB Munster club senior hurling final this Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 3.30pm. The game is live on TG4.
Meanwhile, the date, times and venues have been fixed for the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-finals with both matches taking place on Sunday, January 23.
Parnell Park with a throw-in time of 1.30pm will be the venue when Derry champions Slaughtneil play the winner of Sunday’s Munster Final between Kilmallock and Ballygunner.
While reigning All-Ireland champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks, will play Galway champions St. Thomas’ in Semple Stadium, Thurles, at 3.30pm.
Sunday, January 23
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-finals
Slaughtneil v Ballygunner/Kilmallock, Parnell Park, 1.30pm (TG4)
Referee: TBC
(E.T. & Winner on the Day)
Ballyhale Shamrocks v St. Thomas’, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm (TG4)
Referee: TBC
(E.T. & Winner on the Day)
