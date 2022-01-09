Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Shandrum AC New Year’s Day 5 Mile

MANY Limerick athletes made the short journey to Newtownshandrum for this North Cork based event.

It was won by by Paul Hartnett of East Cork in a course record time of 15:20. He was followed in second by Stuart Moloney of Moreabbey Milers in 15:51.

David Hanlon of Limerick AC was 23rd in 18:51 with Donie Dwane (Kilmallock) 33rd in 19:45. Gerry Prendergast (An Brú) finished in 20:32. The Women’s race was won by Martina Kiely of St Finbarrs in a course record time of 17:45.

First Limerick Woman was Annette O’Reilly (Kilmallock AC) who was 7th in 20:40 with Katarzyna Bobka (An Brú) 9th in 20:51. Adam Corbett (Limerick AC) crossed the line in 22:20 with Corina Sheedy (West Limerick) home in 25:45.

Run Clare

Well done to those who took part in the Run Clare 5K Christmas Cracker on the 28th December and the Kilkee 10K on a blustery New Year’s Eve.

Country Club Route Time Trial

Well done to all who ran the Traditional New Year’s Day Country Club AC 5 Mile route as a time trial on New Year’s Day. Niall Shanahan was 1st male in 25:21 and Kate Twohig was 1st female in 35:45.

Farranfore 5K

In the 60th annual staging of this popular North Kerry event Aogán MacDomhnaill (West Limerick) was 3rd overall in 16:02 with sister Sorcha Nic Domhnaill (Donore Harriers) 6th overall and second woman in 16:19.

Sister and Donore Clubmate Aislinn was 5th woman and 20th overall in 17:35. Other Limerick finishers included Mark Lenihan (West Limerick) 25th in 17:51, Shane Ryan (Dooneen) 17:55, Brendan Costello (West Limerick) 18:43, Sean O’Sullivan 19:19, John O’Donnell 19:44, Gerard O’Hanlon 21:37 and Jonathan Scanlon 21:45 (all West Limerick).

Michael MacDomhnaill was first M65 in 23:12. His wife Carmel MacDomhnaill was 1st F65 in 25:35 with West Limerick clubmate Mary Healy 2nd F65 in 28:33.

Trail

Garry Carroll (West Limerick) was first in the Glanageenty loopers 10k race just before Christmas.

Parkrun

Held on New Year’s Day morning Aaron Horgan (21:59) and Catherine Doody (26:02)were first finishers at Newcastle West.

Tom Clancy (20:33) and Sheila Clavin (22:38) were fastest at Mungret while Anthony Sheerin (19:20) and Karen Raine (21:17) were best at UL.

Club members and registration

A reminder to all club members that AI registration is now due.

30 years ago

John Scanlon of West Limerick AC won the BLE Southern Region Senior Cross Country C'ship in Carrignavan. West Limerick AC were the third placed club. Siobhán McCormack was 7th in the Women’s event.