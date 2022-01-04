In Pictures: Rian O'Halloran Memorial Soccer Tournament

SHELBOURNE AFC hosted a special tournament in Shelbourne Park recently to honour the wonderful young man, Rian O'Halloran, who passed away last year.
Fifteen-year-old Rian O’Halloran, who passed away last January, was a popular player with Shelbourne soccer club and honorary life member of St Mary’s Rugby Club. He also played at Kennedy Cup level with the Limerick District Schoolboy League.
The recent tournament held in Rian's honour featured four teams Shelbourne, Granville, St Mary's and St Clements, all teams that Rian had close links with.
The nominated charity on the day was Aoibheann's Pink Tie. All support was greatly appreciated.
Pictures taken by photographer Brendan Gleeson
