04 Jan 2022

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree signs contract extension with Munster Rugby

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster Rugby

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby Forwards Coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension that will see him remain with the province until at least June 2024.

The news comes in the wake of announcements by head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham that they will depart their roles at Munster at the end of the season.

The former England prop made the move to Limerick in October 2019 on completion of his Rugby World Cup coaching duties with Georgia Rugby.

With an impressive coaching CV and vast experience, he previously held coaching roles with the British and Irish Lions, England Rugby, Harlequins and Leicester Tigers.

Commenting on the contract news, Graham Rowntree said, “I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

“I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

“This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come.”

