Limerick club and schools rugby results
THE Limerick New Year's club and schools rugby results.
Girls U16 League Conf 1:
Ennis RFC 7, Shannon RFC 20;
Munster Senior Clubs League-2C:
Bruff RFC 24, Clonmel RFC 29, Re-fixed;
Schools U19 Friendly:
Bandon Grammar School 20, Castletroy College 29;
St Munchins 28, Presentation Bray 35;
Schools U16 Friendly:
St Munchins B 10, St Michaels College 40;
Castletroy College 5, Ardscoil Ris 8, ;
Youths U18.5 Munster Club Friendly:
Newport RFC 19, UL Bohemian RFC 29, ;
Garryowen FC 19, Young Munster RFC 19, ;
Youths U18.5 North Munster League:
Charleville and District RFC 28, Bruff RFC 24;
Youths U17 Munster Club Friendly :
Shannon RFC, Ballina/Killaloe RFC , Conceded by Ballina/Killaloe RFC;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:
Kinsale RFC 16, Midleton RFC 19;
Youths U16 North Munster League:
Bruff RFC 25, Shannon RFC 12;
Nenagh Ormond RFC 5, Shannon RFC 7;
Ennis RFC 10, Bruff RFC 14;
Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:
Garryowen FC Blue 22, Corinthians 24;
Thomond-Richmond 22, Nenagh Ormond RFC 50;
