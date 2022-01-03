Search

03 Jan 2022

03 Jan 2022

Limerick New Year's club and schools rugby results

Limerick New Year's club and schools rugby results

Limerick club and schools rugby results

THE Limerick New Year's club and schools rugby results.

Girls U16 League Conf 1:
Ennis RFC 7, Shannon RFC 20;

Munster Senior Clubs League-2C:
Bruff RFC 24, Clonmel RFC 29, Re-fixed;

Schools U19 Friendly:
Bandon Grammar School 20, Castletroy College 29;
St Munchins 28, Presentation Bray 35;

Schools U16 Friendly:
St Munchins B 10, St Michaels College 40;
Castletroy College 5, Ardscoil Ris 8, ;

Youths U18.5 Munster Club Friendly:
Newport RFC 19, UL Bohemian RFC 29, ;
Garryowen FC 19, Young Munster RFC 19, ;

Youths U18.5 North Munster League:
Charleville and District RFC 28, Bruff RFC 24;

Youths U17 Munster Club Friendly :
Shannon RFC, Ballina/Killaloe RFC , Conceded by Ballina/Killaloe RFC;

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:
Kinsale RFC 16, Midleton RFC 19;

Youths U16 North Munster League:
Bruff RFC 25, Shannon RFC 12;
Nenagh Ormond RFC 5, Shannon RFC 7;
Ennis RFC 10, Bruff RFC 14;

Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:
Garryowen FC Blue 22, Corinthians 24;
Thomond-Richmond 22, Nenagh Ormond RFC 50;

