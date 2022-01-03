Search

03 Jan 2022

Limerick football side to face Kerry in Wednesday's McGrath Cup tie named

Donal O'Sullivan captains Limerick against Kerry in the McGrath Cup on Wednesday night

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Senior football team to play Kerry in the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, this Wednesday night, 7pm, has been named.

The side will be captained by Monaleen goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan.

Billy Lee's Limerick side face two McGrath Cups games in five days this week. After Wednesday night's meeting with Kerry, Limerick face Tipperary in Mick Neville Park on Sunday next January 9.

Limerick will begin their Allianz Football League Division Three campaign on Saturday, January 29 when Longford come to the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the first of seven group games for Billy Lee's side.


Limerick SF v Kerry, Wednesday, January 5:

1.Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)
2.Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)
3.Luke Murphy (Monaleen)
4.Maurice O’Sullivan (Galtee Gaels)
5.Tony McCarthy (kildimo/Pallaskenry)
6.Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford)
7.Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)
8.Darragh Tracey (St.kerians)
9. Adrian Enright (Fr. Casey’s)
10.Pádraig  De Brún (Firies)
11.James Naughton (St. Senans)
12.Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins)
13.Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
14. Robbie Bourke (Adare)
15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)
Substitutes:
16. Aaron O’Sullivan ( Pallasgreen)
17.Eoghan Sherlock ( Na Piarsaigh)
18. Liam O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
19.Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastlewest)
20. Barry Coleman ( Rathkeale)
21.Rory O’Brien (Fr. Caseys)
22.John Hayes (St. Kerians)
23.Shane Barry (Mungret St. Paul’s)
24.Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen)

