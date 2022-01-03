Limerick football side to face Kerry in Wednesday's McGrath Cup tie named

Donal O'Sullivan captains Limerick against Kerry in the McGrath Cup on Wednesday night
THE Limerick Senior football team to play Kerry in the McGrath Cup at Austin Stack Park, Tralee, this Wednesday night, 7pm, has been named.
The side will be captained by Monaleen goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan.
Billy Lee's Limerick side face two McGrath Cups games in five days this week. After Wednesday night's meeting with Kerry, Limerick face Tipperary in Mick Neville Park on Sunday next January 9.
Limerick will begin their Allianz Football League Division Three campaign on Saturday, January 29 when Longford come to the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the first of seven group games for Billy Lee's side.
Limerick SF v Kerry, Wednesday, January 5:
1.Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)
2.Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins)
3.Luke Murphy (Monaleen)
4.Maurice O’Sullivan (Galtee Gaels)
5.Tony McCarthy (kildimo/Pallaskenry)
6.Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford)
7.Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)
8.Darragh Tracey (St.kerians)
9. Adrian Enright (Fr. Casey’s)
10.Pádraig De Brún (Firies)
11.James Naughton (St. Senans)
12.Dara Noonan (Gerald Griffins)
13.Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
14. Robbie Bourke (Adare)
15. Hugh Bourke (Adare)
Substitutes:
16. Aaron O’Sullivan ( Pallasgreen)
17.Eoghan Sherlock ( Na Piarsaigh)
18. Liam O’Sullivan (Kildimo/Pallaskenry)
19.Diarmaid Kelly (Newcastlewest)
20. Barry Coleman ( Rathkeale)
21.Rory O’Brien (Fr. Caseys)
22.John Hayes (St. Kerians)
23.Shane Barry (Mungret St. Paul’s)
24.Darragh Ranahan (Ballysteen)
Eddie Moriarty and Tom Hogan at the Stand up for Farming protest in Newcastle West last June I PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.