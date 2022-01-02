Search

02 Jan 2022

Munster Rugby coach Johann van Graan 'disappointed' with defeat to Connacht

Munster Rugby coach Johann van Graan 'disappointed' with defeat to Connacht

Players from Munster and Connacht get up close and personal during their New Year's Day URC derby at the Sportsground

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby head coach Johann van Graan admitted to being disappointed with the result as his charges fell to a 10-8 defeat to Connacht in a feisty United Rugby Championship derby fixture at the Sportsground on Saturday night.

Misfiring Munster suffered their second successive defeat in the URC as the side played their first fixture in the competition fpr 10 weeks as a result of Covid-19 issues.

This frustrating defeat leaves Munster in seventh place in the URC table, nine points behind leaders Leinster. Munster do have a game in hand on their provincial rivals.

Head coach Van Graan also pointed to the period just before half-time in being crucial to his side's defeat. With Connacht having a player in the sin-bin, Munster pounded away at the home side's line but were unable to cross the whitewash and had to make-do with a five-point interval lead.

Van Graan said: "It was a one score game, a pretty scrappy game from both sides. It was a pretty feisty game. 

"I thought just before half-time we didn't get points on the board. They got points on the board in the second half, it was pretty tight, obviously disappointed we didn't get a result away from home

"Look, it's a one score game, one kick over and you win the game. Obviously from our side we came here to win and we didn't so that is really disappointing."

Saturday's game came on the back of the postponement of Munster's scheduled fixture against Leinster at Thomond Park.

One of the very few positives from Saturday night's game is that Munster were able to give gametime to several players who badly needed a competitive outing.

Van Graan said: "It is the challenge for all teams currently just to get guys on the pitch and just to play rugby games, so we will take that as a massive positive that we could have played. We will take our bonus point, move home, but pretty disappointed with the result.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media