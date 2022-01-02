Search

02 Jan 2022

Limerick striker re-signs for FAI Cup champions St Pat's

Ronan Coughlan, of St Patrick's Athletic, right, in action against Tyreke Wilson, left, and goalkeeper James Talbot of Bohemians during the Extra.ie FAI Cup final

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK striker Ronan Coughlan has re-signed for SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic for the 2022 season.

Twenty five-year-old Coughlan netted 8 times for St Pat's last season and scored a crucial goal from the penalty spot in the Dubliners FAI Cup Final shootout win over Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium in November.

Coughlan joined Limerick FC as a 16-year-old after playing schoolboy football with Mungret Regional. He was a member of the Limerick Regional Emerging Talent Centre and won local league cups from U-11 to U-16 and holds local league medals at U-11 and 12.

He represented Munster in the FAI U-17 Interprovincial Tournament in Wexford in 2012/13 season and played for Limerick’s under 17s and under 19s.

The Limerick man moved to Huddersfield Town from Limerick FC in July 2014 where he spent three years.

After returning to Ireland, he initially joined Bray Wanderers before playing a single season with Cork City in 2018.

Coughlan then had two seasons at Sligo Rovers where he scored 14 goals in 47 league appearance before moving to St Patrick's Athletic for the 2021 season.

