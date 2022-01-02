Relive Limerick's stunning 2021 All-Ireland final win on TV today

Limerick players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup
LIMERICK'S thrilling All-Ireland senior hurling final win of last August will be shown on TV later today, Sunday, January 2.
The decider between Limerick and Cork from Croke Park will be shown on TG4 from 4.35pm.
Limerick defeated Cork 3-32 to 1-22 in an all-Munster final to claim their third Liam MacCarthy title in the past four years. Limerick lead 3-18 to 1-11 at half-time.
The Shannonsiders were making their 19th appearance in an All-Ireland final.
The attendance at the showpiece final was limited to 40,000 due to Covid-19 restrictions.
