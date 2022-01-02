Search

02 Jan 2022

Limerick Club and Schools Rugby Fixtures - January 2 to January 4

This is a busy spell for club and schools rugby fixtures in Limerick

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Sunday, January 2 to Tuesday, January 4.

Sunday, January 2                                                                                        

Garryowen Cup 21/22:

Thurles RFC v Waterpark RFC, at Thurles, 2:00pm Semi- Final;

Junior 1 Friendly 21-22:

Fethard and District RFC v Galbally RFC, at Fethard, 2:00pm ;

Clanwilliam FC v St. Senans RFC, at Clanwilliam Park, 2:30pm ;

Cobh Pirates RFC v Douglas RFC, at Cobh, 3:00pm ;

Junior League Conference C:

Waterford City RFC v St. Marys RFC, at Waterford, 2:30pm ;

Junior League Conference D:

Tralee RFC v Kanturk RFC, at Tralee, 2:30pm ;

Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Cup – Group 2:

Nenagh Ormond RFC v Old Crescent RFC, at Nenagh, 12:00pm ;

Munster Senior Clubs League-2C:

Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC, at Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm Re-fixed;

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:

Fermoy RFC v Clonmel RFC, at Fermoy, 12:00pm ;

Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:

Thomond-Richmond v Nenagh Ormond RFC, at Canal Bank, 11:30am ;

Monday, January 3

Schools U19 Friendly:

St Michaels College v St Munchins, at Dublin, 11:30am ;

Blackrock College v Christian Brothers Cork, at Blackrock College, 12:00pm ;

Blackrock College v Christian Brothers Cork B, at Blackrock College, 12:00pm ;

Schools U16 Friendly:

St Munchins v St Michaels College, at Corbally, 11:30am ;

St Munchins B v St Michaels College, at Corbally, 11:30am ;

Christian Brothers Cork v Blackrock College, at Lansdowne, 12:00pm ;

Christian Brothers Cork B v Blackrock College, at Lansdowne, 12:00pm ;

Castletroy College v Roscrea CS, at 4GUL, 12:30pm ;

Youths U18.5 Munster Club Friendly:

Old Christians RFC v Dolphin RFC , at Rathcooney, 12:00pm ;

Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:

Skibbereen RFC v Bantry Bay RFC , at Skibbereen, 12:00pm ;

Tuesday, January 4

Schools U16 Friendly:

Presentation Brothers Cork v Clongowes, at Wilton, 2:30pm ;

Presentation Brothers Cork B v Clongowes, at Wilton, 2:30pm ;

