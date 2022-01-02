Limerick Club and Schools Rugby Fixtures - January 2 to January 4

This is a busy spell for club and schools rugby fixtures in Limerick
LIMERICK club and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Sunday, January 2 to Tuesday, January 4.
Sunday, January 2
Garryowen Cup 21/22:
Thurles RFC v Waterpark RFC, at Thurles, 2:00pm Semi- Final;
Junior 1 Friendly 21-22:
Fethard and District RFC v Galbally RFC, at Fethard, 2:00pm ;
Clanwilliam FC v St. Senans RFC, at Clanwilliam Park, 2:30pm ;
Cobh Pirates RFC v Douglas RFC, at Cobh, 3:00pm ;
Junior League Conference C:
Waterford City RFC v St. Marys RFC, at Waterford, 2:30pm ;
Junior League Conference D:
Tralee RFC v Kanturk RFC, at Tralee, 2:30pm ;
Munster Club 2021 U18.5 Cup – Group 2:
Nenagh Ormond RFC v Old Crescent RFC, at Nenagh, 12:00pm ;
Munster Senior Clubs League-2C:
Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC, at Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm Re-fixed;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:
Fermoy RFC v Clonmel RFC, at Fermoy, 12:00pm ;
Youths U14 Munster Club Friendly:
Thomond-Richmond v Nenagh Ormond RFC, at Canal Bank, 11:30am ;
Monday, January 3
Schools U19 Friendly:
St Michaels College v St Munchins, at Dublin, 11:30am ;
Blackrock College v Christian Brothers Cork, at Blackrock College, 12:00pm ;
Blackrock College v Christian Brothers Cork B, at Blackrock College, 12:00pm ;
Schools U16 Friendly:
St Munchins v St Michaels College, at Corbally, 11:30am ;
St Munchins B v St Michaels College, at Corbally, 11:30am ;
Christian Brothers Cork v Blackrock College, at Lansdowne, 12:00pm ;
Christian Brothers Cork B v Blackrock College, at Lansdowne, 12:00pm ;
Castletroy College v Roscrea CS, at 4GUL, 12:30pm ;
Youths U18.5 Munster Club Friendly:
Old Christians RFC v Dolphin RFC , at Rathcooney, 12:00pm ;
Youths U16 Munster Club Friendly:
Skibbereen RFC v Bantry Bay RFC , at Skibbereen, 12:00pm ;
Tuesday, January 4
Schools U16 Friendly:
Presentation Brothers Cork v Clongowes, at Wilton, 2:30pm ;
Presentation Brothers Cork B v Clongowes, at Wilton, 2:30pm ;
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.