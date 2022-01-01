Limerick Christmas Festival 'an overwhelming success' - Paddy Dunican

LIMERICK’S four-day Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival has been hailed an overwhelming success, by Limerick Racecourse interim general manager Paddy Dunican.

A capacity 5,000 supporters brought great life to Greenmount Park in Patrickswell on St Stephen’s Day, and healthy crowds flowed through the turnstiles for the duration of what marked the 21st staging of this festival meeting at the venue.

In light of the Covid-19 environment, Limerick invested over €80,000 in its outdoor facilities and this, according to Limerick's interim general manager Paddy Dunican (Kilbeggan Racecourse), paid for itself handsomely, with a particularly strong influx of younger racegoers clearly enjoying themselves across the meeting.”

Paddy Dunican said: “The festival was an overwhelming success. Thankfully it all went to plan, and we had great crowds all through, and there was wonderful atmosphere across the four days. The feedback from everyone who attended was that they all had a very enjoyable experience at Limerick. All that positivity was wonderful to hear.

“However, it would be remiss of me not to thank the great team, that we are fortunate to have here at Limerick that it all went so smoothly. They really all put in an extra special effort for the Christmas.”

His advice that racegoers undertake self-antigen testing ahead of attending was also well received by the public.

“And we were also delighted with the huge support from local businesses, with all our races sponsored.”

Junior Minister Peter Burke, who attended the festival, too was impressed with the professionalism of the operation.

Said Minister Burke: “I have to compliment my neighbour and friend in Paddy Dunican who has done a huge job in managing the festival here and has made it very safe for everyone here. And, I was heartened to hear him coming down today encouraging all attending to undergo antigen testing, which was a proactive measure in ensuring that we had a safe festival of racing at Limerick.”

On the track, the festival highlight – the €100,000 Grade 1 BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase – was landed by Paddy Corkery (Waterford) with Master McShee (10/1), under a splendid ride from Ian Power, who edged out hot favourite Farouk D’alene in a photo finish.

“We’re delighted to win such a prestigious race,” said the trainer.

“I just want to thank all the sponsors and all the organisers. To take a horse to a Grade 1 and win it, for us, it is a really great achievement. To be honest we were half-confident coming here. I’m delighted also to have given Ian his biggest winner – he is a nice fella, we get on well and he has been perfect on the horse.”

Uniquely there was a 125/1 winner courtesy of 40-year-old owner/breeder/trainer/jockey James Conheady of Newmarket-on-Fergus, in Co Clare, with An Forghas in The Download The BoyleSports App Flat Race of €10,000.

James became engaged on the eve of his remarkable Limerick win.

The festival also fittingly honoured the memory of Croom trainer Andrew McNamara, for decades a popular figure at Limerick and who sadly passed away recently. The €10,000 BRC McMahon Reinforcements Handicap Steeplechase named in Andrew’s honour was won by a good friend of his in Eugene O’Sullivan with Earths Furies, given a confident ride by Jordan Canavan.

Joseph O’Brien and Brian Cooper teamed-up with Eric Bloodaxe to land another local highlight, the Lyons of Limerick Jaguar Land Rover Dorans Pride Novice Hurdle of €35,000.

Thanks to Future Ticketing, rising star Jordan Gainford also pocketed an additional €1,000 for emerging as leading jockey at Limerick. It marked a splendid return to the saddle of late for Gainford, who only in early November suffered a broken wrist following a fall at Nass.

The sponsor here also generously donated €500 to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

In keeping matters local, all winning connections at Limerick this time around received a lovely piece of Thomond Crystal.