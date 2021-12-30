Search

30 Dec 2021

GOAL thanks for Limerick support of Christmas Mile

GOAL Ambassador and Irish hockey international, Roisin Upton, from Limerick and her mother Pauline, at the UL GOAL Mile

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

GOAL has thanked the hundreds of people all over Co. Limerick who turned out over Christmas to do a GOAL Mile to support vulnerable communities around the world.

Every Christmas for four decades it has been a tradition for family, friends and neighbours to take time out to walk, run or jog a mile for GOAL to support the charity’s work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Over 20,000 Irish people took part in 150 GOAL Miles across the country on Christmas Day and St. Stephen's Day, with 4 taking place in County Limerick.

Limerick native and GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh, said: “I want to extend a world of thanks to each and every person in Limerick for uniting as one global family this Christmas to make a difference. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.”

She added: “We have seen all of our lives upheaved in ways unimaginable over the last two years. The impact of Covid-19 has been profound in the 14 countries in which GOAL works, exacerbated by the unresolved humanitarian issues that plague progress including climate change, global hunger, access to clean water, basic medical care, and sustainable livelihoods.”

“In the past year, our teams have implemented a wide range of activities to reach over 17 million people with Covid-19 awareness and supports. This would not have been possible without the generous support of the people of Ireland.”

"I am so happy that so many stood together to do a mile in solidarity for GOAL's work with vulnerable communities, especially all our friends and supporters in Co. Limerick. It has been tremendous. The pandemic means the GOAL Mile is more important than ever as we work to rebuild communities shattered by disease, conflict and climate change."

 

