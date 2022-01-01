Search

01 Jan 2022

Betting Column: Mahomes can lead Kansas City Chiefs to Superbowl glory

Betting Column: Mahomes can lead Kansas City Chiefs to Superbowl glory

Kansas City Chiefs can regain the Superbowl in February

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

IT is now just over six weeks until Super Bowl LVI takes place on Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in California,

The NFLs regular season will end on Sunday, January 9 before the play-offs begin which will ultimately lead to Super Bowl LVI.

We may not yet know which two teams will compete in the showpiece event at California, but we do know the make-up of the eagerly-awaited half-time show. The first Super Bowl in Los Angeles this century will feature a star-studded halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

So which teams are likely to be battling it out on the pitch. Well, the Kansas City Chiefs look a good bet to be there right now, given their excellent run of form.

The team which was founded in 1960 as the Dallas Texans, relocated to Kansas City in 1963.

In their 62-year history, the Chiefs have featured in three Super Bowl games, winning on two occasions.

Kansas City has won eight in a row and are well placed to finish number one seeds in the AFC. The Chiefs are currently 4/1 shots to regain the Superbowl ahead of the Packers and are deserving favourites to prevail.

BETTING ADVICE:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TO WIN SUPERBOWL LVI, CALIFORNIA, FEBRUARY 13, 2022, 4/1

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media