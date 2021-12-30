In Pictures: South Liberties GAA Club Christmas Road Hurling

THE inaugural South Liberties GAA Club Road Hurling event took place earlier this week.
The event, which featured teams of three, proved to be extremely popular and was held in favourable weather conditions.
The route for the South Liberties GAA Road hurling event which took place on Monday was from Dooley Park South Liberties to the Four Elms.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson covered the event for the Limerick Leader.
