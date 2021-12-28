Limerick winger signs for Premier Division Sligo Rovers

WEST Limerick winger Karl O'Sullivan is moving from Finn Harps to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division rivals Sligo Rovers on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old from Glin has made over 100 club appearances between Harps, where he spent the last two seasons, and his former club Limerick FC.

O’Sullivan started his schoolboy soccer career playing with his local club Glin Rovers and his talent brought him to the attention of the Desmond League Kennedy Cup coaching team.



In 2015 came the opportunity to play with Limerick FC U17s in the SSE Airtricity League. However, the 70km trek from Glin to Bruff, where Limerick were based at the time, was a difficult one to negotiate for the teenager.

The promising West Limerick native would go on to win a Desmond Cup with Glin Rovers and played for Kerry in the SEE Airtricity Under-Age league.

O'Sullivan then joined Limerick FC in 2017. O’Sullivan’s senior League of Ireland debut for the Blues arrived at the end of the 2017 Premier Division campaign away to Shamrock Rovers.

Tommy Barrett then brought the former Tarbert Comprehensive student into the Limerick FC senior squad in 2018.

Limerick were relegated to the First Division in 2019, but as the season opened, O’Sullivan received an international call-up from U21 manager Stephen Kenny and he featured against the Rep of Ireland amateur side at Whitehall.

O’Sullivan, who played more than 50 senior games for Limerick in all, made an instant impact at Finn Harps in 2020.

O’Sullivan has scored several goals against his new club Sligo Rovers, including a double for Limerick in an FAI Cup tie.

Karl O'Sullivan told the Sligo Rovers website: “I’m thrilled to be here. I’ve been speaking with Liam for the last couple of months and he told me what he felt I could bring to the team. As an opposition player you would dread coming to Sligo and especially when they are going well. There is a great atmosphere in The Showgrounds and the club has a very big following. I’m hoping to chip in with goals and assists from as early as possible.

“I’ve played everywhere with Harps and Limerick but I feel winger is my strongest position. It’s a fresh start for me. I really enjoyed my time with Finn Harps, everyone at the club is brilliant. I’ve been putting the work in this month in order to ready for pre-season and I can hit the ground running here. I’m very excited to play for the club and in the last two seasons Liam has led the team to the top four which is what you want. There’s European football as well so I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager Liam Buckley said: “It’s another really good addition. We’ve looked at areas we wanted to improve on and they include getting more balls into the box and having better deliveries.

“Karl will bring those qualities and I feel he comes to us at a good age. Despite just turning 22 a couple of months ago, he has had several seasons in the league and we’ve tracked him since his Limerick days. I think he will make an impact and he will fit in well with within the group. It’s great competition in the squad to bring in Karl and Will Fitzgerald. Our overall goal has been to build a stronger group and I feel we will do that. This is another good step in that direction and we look forward to working with Karl.”