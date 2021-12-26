Crescent College Comprehensive claim Limerick City Senior Cup

The Crescent College Comprehensive squad which won the Limerick City Senior Cup
CRESCENT College Comprehensive overcame a strong challenge from Ardscoil Ris to retain the Limerick City Cup on a 13-10 scoreline.
Tries from Werner Hoffman and Ruadhan Quinn, along with a penalty from Oscar Davey, secured the victory for the Dooradoyle side.
CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Jamie Duggan, Jed O'Dwyer, Cian O'Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Henry EZomo, Ciaran Campbell, Joe McEnery, Lee O'Grady, Conall Henchy (Capt), Mark Fitzgerald; Jack Somers, Diarmuid Murphy, John Lyons, Cillian Kelly, Ruadhán Quinn. Conor Clery, Andrew Condon, Anthony O'Connor, Fionn Casserly, Andrew Ahearne, Marcus Lyons, Oscar Davey, Eoin O'Callaghan, Jack Neilon, Evan Bennett.
ARDSCOIL RIS: Rory O'Gorman, Sam Brown, Paddy Hassett, Harry Long, Andrew Lyons, Mark Moloney, Evin Crowe, Kieran Bolger, Paul Gavin, James O'Mara, Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Adam Kennedy, Thomas Collins, Luke Murphy, Aaron McNamara, Matthew Danaher, Adam Shawyer, Samuel Connolly, Joshua Dillon, Marcus O'Donoghue, Aaron Byrnes, Cian Noonan.
