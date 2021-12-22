Search

WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor powers on at World Darts Championship

Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

LIMERICK'S William O'Connor has powered his way into the third round of the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship in London.

O'Connor scored a convincing 3-0 win over 24th seed Glen Durrant, of England, at the Alexandra Palace on Wednesday afternoon.

Thirty-five-year old Cappamore man O'Connor will now face Michael 'Bully Boy' Smith, of England in the third round of the prestigious event on Monday next, December 27.

2019 World Cup finalists racked up his three sets in convincing fashion, winning 3-1, 3-0 and 3-0 in legs.

O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, had reached the second round of the 2021/2022 World Championship when overcoming US talent Danny Lauby on Thursday last. 


William O'Connor has words of encouragement for his opponent Glen Durrant, as he looks ahead to a clash with Michael Smith

Sky Sports Darts & Main Event
#️⃣ #LoveTheDarts pic.twitter.com/e1yXFxOmcs

— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) December 22, 2021 />O'Connor, the world ranked number 42, also reached the second round of the 2020/2021 World Championship before losing out narrowly 3-2 to Daryl Gurney, of Northern Ireland, in a deciding set.

The World Championships run through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a total prizefund of stg£2.5 million. The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship will feature 96 players in all. The prestigious event, which is televised live on Sky Sports. The winner of the tournament will also also claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.

