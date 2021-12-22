Limerick's William O'Connor in World Championship action at 'Ally Pally'

LIMERICK man William O'Connor will face England's Glen Durrant today, Wednesday, in the second round of the William Hill PDC World Darts Championship in London.

Cappamore arrowsmith O'Connor will do battle with Durrant at the Alexandra Palace, with their match being the second one up in the afternoon session which starts at 12.30pm.

Thirty five-year-old O'Connor, nicknamed The Magpie, reached the second round of the 2021/2022 World Championship when overcoming US talent Danny Lauby on Thursday last.

O'Connor, the world ranked number 42, also reached the second round of the 2020/2021 World Championship before losing out narrowly 3-2 to Daryl Gurney, of Northern Ireland, in a deciding set.

O'Connor's opponent this Wednesday, Durrant is the 24th seed for the event. The Middlesbrough native is a three-time BDO world champion.

O’Connor produced an eye-catching first round performance but had to survive a match dart in a thrilling affair against American Lauby in his opening round fixture.

O'Connor said: “I won’t be underestimating Glen. He’s a champion and I will have to play at least as well as I did against Danny to beat him.”

The World Championships run through to January 3 at the 'Ally Pally' and boasts a total prizefund of stg£2.5 million. The 29th staging of the PDC World Championship will feature 96 players in all. The prestigious event, which is televised live on Sky Sports. The winner of the tournament will also also claim the Sid Waddell Trophy.