Limerick goalkeeper swaps Treaty United for Bohemians

Goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has joined Premier Division Bohemians FC
TREATY United goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan is swapping life at the SSE Airtricity League First Division side for Premier Division Bohemian FC.
Cappamore native Ryan joined Treaty at the start of the year for their inaugural season playing in the League of Ireland.
Twenty four-year-old Ryan played a huge role in Treaty's season making 28 appearances and eight clean sheets as the Limerick-based side reached the First Division promotion play-offs.
The highly rated shot stopper also claimed four Player of The Month awards through the campaign.
Taking to social media to confirm his switch to Bohs', Ryan thanked Treaty United
for last season.
"A memorable year for Limerick football and one I’ll cherish. And of course, to the fans who were sensational all year. Thank you for the love and support," he tweeted.
Thank you to @TreatyUnitedFC for last season. A memorable year for Limerick football and one I’ll cherish.— Tadhg Ryan (@TadhgRyan_1) December 21, 2021
And of course, to the fans who were sensational all year. Thank you for the love and support ❤️
