Search

21 Dec 2021

Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Leinster showdown

Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of Leinster showdown

Out-half Joey Carbery sustained an elbow injury in Munster Rugby's Heineken Champions Cup win over Wasps

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster squad gathered in UL this Tuesday morning ahead of Sunday’s round eight United Rugby Championship derby game against Leinster (7.35pm).

For the first time in nine weeks, the full Munster squad are available to attend the HPC with the final group of 14 players and staff completing their quarantine period after returning from South Africa.

The Munster Rugby medical department issued further good news with no fresh injury concerns to report following Saturday’s Champions Cup win against Castres.

Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), and RG Snyman (knee) all continue with their treatment and rehab programmes.

The squad have commenced preparations for the return to URC action with a busy festive period of Interprovincial ties ahead against Leinster, Connacht, and Ulster.

The Munster Development side will also be in action when they take on the Ireland U20s in Musgrave Park on Thursday, December 30 (2.30pm) with supporter access details confirmed closer to the time.

Latest Ticket Update:

Following on from the latest government update, Munster Rugby is in the process of reducing the capacity for the upcoming fixtures in Thomond Park. 

While all general ticket sales have been declared void, with refunds to follow, Supporters Club members were notified of lottery details on Monday with further ticket details to be issued to priority groups across the day.

Due to the Christmas period and reduced operations, Munster say the refund process for the general sales will take time and they are grateful to all patrons for their patience and understanding in this regard.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media