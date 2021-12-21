Limerick Racecourse to honour popular trainer at Christmas Festival

CROOM trainer Andrew McNamara was a standing dish at Limerick Racecourse for many years, which is why his local track will run a race in his honour on the opening day of the Mr Binman Christmas Racing Festival.

The BRC McMahon Reinforcements Andrew McNamara Memorial Chase is a 0-102 handicap run over two and a half miles and will be part of a juicy St Stephen's Day programme that includes the Grade 1 Boylesports Faugheen Novice Chase.

The revered trainer, who famously won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham with Boreen Prince in 1985, died at the age of 76 last month.

His two sons, Andrew Jnr and Robbie, both enjoyed success at the festival as jockeys and Andy, as he become known to avoid confusion and who is now training himself, will be bidding to land the spoils with a horse formerly in his father’s care.

“It’s lovely to have the race named after Dad,” says McNamara, a 15-time Grade 1 winner in the saddle who now has a yard in Athboy. “There’s a bunch of us going down. Some friends of Dad’s helped to organise the race in his name and we’re very grateful to Limerick for doing it.

“I will hopefully run a horse in the race. Lessofdnegativity was Dad’s so I got him and he won in Tramore. The owners, Michael Fay and Henry Lappin were good friends of Dad’s and they got a good kick out of that.

“You’d never know, he might give us a good kick again on Stephen’s Day.”

There wouldn’t be a dry eye in the house if the eight-year-old son of Westerner could follow up that Tramore triumph on December 9 but just to have the racecourse that was so important to the family and to McNamara Snr especially, recognising his support over the years, is special.

“My biggest memory of Limerick actually wasn’t a great day, when Desert Lord and Charlie Swan falling at the last in the Munster National going to win in 1993!

“But Dad had some great days at Limerick, especially in the ‘old’ Limerick. He was a main supporter of the owners and trainers there and would have a gang of friends who would nearly always be there.

“So it’s fantastic that there is a race in his honour.”

Desert Lord would go on to win the Kerry National as consolation for grasping defeat from the arms of victory, while Grand National third Yer Man and Rent A Row were other tremendous servants over the years.

Boreen Prince was the undoubted star though, having finished second in the 1983 Champion Hurdle and he provided his trainer with a deserved Cheltenham success when returning two years later to score over the larger obstacles.

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access.

General admission €20 for December 26 and 27, and €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free.