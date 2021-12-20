Munster Schools Senior Cup has new title sponsor

PINERGY has today been announced as the title sponsor of the Munster Schools Senior Cup rugby competition for at least the next four years.

As part of the sponsorship, Pinergy will support the premier schools rugby tournament in the province, powering the development and sustainability of the game for young players throughout the region.

For more than 110 years, the Munster Schools Senior Cup has been the backbone of youth rugby in the province. The competition has a proud tradition and history, and is where many current and former Munster Rugby stars cut their teeth in the game.

Pinergy is proud to be supporting the development of schools rugby in Munster, and will be #PoweringTheDifference for some of Munster’s brightest up and coming young prospects with sustainable energy gains in the season ahead and ensuring a clear pathway for talented players right across the province.

With the group stages of the competition already completed, the New Year will see a hotly-contested knockout format, with teams vying for a coveted final spot in a winner-takes-all battle in March 2022.

This year’s finalists will be hoping to get their hands on the recently renamed Garrett Fitzgerald Cup, which pays a fitting tribute to the former CEO’s contribution to the schools’ game in the province. The longest-serving provincial Chief Executive in Irish Rugby, Garrett spearheaded the province’s rise in the professional game, overseeing some of the club’s best days, both on and off the field.

Due to Covid-19, the last full season run for the Munster Rugby School’s Senior Cup saw Cork’s Christian Brothers College edge out Presentation Brothers to claim their 30th Schools Senior Cup title at Musgrave Park in 2019. The 2020 edition of the Cup saw a return to the final for both teams, however the penultimate result, due to the pandemic, saw the Cup title shared between both sides.